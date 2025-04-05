RayJ Dennis News: Double-doubles in G League loss
Dennis played 44 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 129-114 loss versus Osceola and tallied 19 points (7-25 FG, 2-15 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and a block.
Dennis struggled shooting the ball from deep Thursday as he converted on just 13.3 percent of his three-point attempts. He did however manage to lead the team in assists en route to compiling a double-double, a feat he achieved 12 times during the regular season. The two-way player has appeared in 15 NBA games this season and could rejoin the Pacers ahead of their playoff run.
