RayJ Dennis News: Double-doubles in G League win
Dennis posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 G League win over the Austin Spurs.
Dennis has scored at least 20 points in two straight G League appearances and dished out double-digit assists in four consecutive contests. He's averaging 22.9 points and 9.6 assists per game in the G League this season.
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