RayJ Dennis headshot

RayJ Dennis News: Double-doubles in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 9:22am

Dennis posted 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 assists and five rebounds in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 G League win over the Austin Spurs.

Dennis has scored at least 20 points in two straight G League appearances and dished out double-digit assists in four consecutive contests. He's averaging 22.9 points and 9.6 assists per game in the G League this season.

RayJ Dennis
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RayJ Dennis See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring RayJ Dennis See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
138 days ago