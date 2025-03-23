RayJ Dennis News: Heavy workload in G League

Dennis amassed 13 points (5-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, two steals and two blocks in 37 minutes during Saturday's 103-100 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

It was a mixed bag for Dennis, who stuffed the stat sheet and dished out a game-high 12 assists but didn't shoot the ball well and turned it over nine times. The undrafted rookie has a two-way contract with the Pacers but is shouldering a heavy workload in the G League, where he's averaging 24.1 points, 9.2 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals, 0.8 blocks and 2.9 three-pointers in 40.7 minutes across his last 10 outings.