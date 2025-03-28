RayJ Dennis News: High-volume effort in G League
Dennis registered 30 points (11-32 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 43 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 112-110 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.
Dennis managed to lead both teams in scoring Thursday thanks to a season-high 32 field-goal attempts, but he also managed to finish with a game-high eight dimes. Dennis has logged a double-double in three of his last five G League outings, and over that span he has averaged 23.2 points, 9.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over 39.2 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now