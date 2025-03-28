RayJ Dennis News: High-volume effort in G League

Dennis registered 30 points (11-32 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 43 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 112-110 win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Dennis managed to lead both teams in scoring Thursday thanks to a season-high 32 field-goal attempts, but he also managed to finish with a game-high eight dimes. Dennis has logged a double-double in three of his last five G League outings, and over that span he has averaged 23.2 points, 9.0 assists, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks over 39.2 minutes per game.