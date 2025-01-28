RayJ Dennis News: Leads Mad Ants in scoring

Dennis posted 32 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one steal in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 107-99 win over the G League's Motor City Cruise.

As a two-way player, Dennis continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. The 23-year-old guard is averaging 20.4 points, 8.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 39.3 minutes across his seven G League outings this season.