RayJ Dennis News: Let go by Washington

The Wizards waived Dennis on Monday.

Dennis signed a two-way deal with the Wizards on Friday after being waived by the Clippers on Oct. 9. However, Dennis will cede his two-way spot on the roster to Jared Butler, whom the Wizards re-signed Monday. An undrafted rookie out of Baylor, Dennis is likely to open the 2024-25 campaign in the G League, though it's unclear whether he'll join the Wizards' affiliate (Capital City Go-Go) or another team's.