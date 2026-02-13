RayJ Dennis News: Massive output in G League loss

Dennis amassed 47 points (16-24 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 assists, four rebounds and one steal during 41 minutes in Thursday's 130-129 G League loss to the Noblesville Boom.

Dennis was outstanding in offensive duties despite the defeat, setting a new season-high mark in points. Additionally, he tallied double-digit assists for the 11th time in the current G League campaign, with all of those performances having resulted in double-doubles so far. He's a two-way player for the Hawks but may continue to see G League action for the most part throughout the season.