RayJ Dennis News: Reaches 20-point mark vs. Stockton
Dennis ended the night with 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes Sunday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 125-106 loss to the Stockton Kings.
Dennis was one of two players on his club to reach the 20-point threshold, though it was Trentyn Flowers who poured in a team-high 22 points. Dennis continues to shoot well from beyond the arc, hitting 40.0 percent of his tries over eight appearances for San Diego this season.
RayJ Dennis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now