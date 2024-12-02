RayJ Dennis News: Reaches 20-point mark vs. Stockton

Dennis ended the night with 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes Sunday during the G League San Diego Clippers' 125-106 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Dennis was one of two players on his club to reach the 20-point threshold, though it was Trentyn Flowers who poured in a team-high 22 points. Dennis continues to shoot well from beyond the arc, hitting 40.0 percent of his tries over eight appearances for San Diego this season.