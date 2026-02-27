RayJ Dennis headshot

RayJ Dennis News: Remains productive in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 7:55am

Dennis supplied 31 points (9-24 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 5-8 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Thursday's 116-111 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Dennis fell just one assist short of increasing his streak of four double-doubles in G League play, but the 31 points ranked as his fourth-highest figure over 21 appearances in the 2025-26 campaign. Having failed to play a meaningful role for Atlanta over the past three months, the two-way guard is likely to remain a regular performer in the G League, looking to build on his current averages of 23.3 points and 9.1 assists per game.

RayJ Dennis
Atlanta Hawks
