RayJ Dennis News: Scores 19 points versus South Bay

Dennis played 34 minutes Wednesday during San Diego's 112-100 win over South Bay and compiled 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3PT, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Dennis set new season-high totals in both points scored and steals during Wednesday's victory. However, he was also careless with the ball at times as the rookie undrafted free agent racked up a team-high five turnovers.