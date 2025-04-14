RayJ Dennis News: Sets multiple career highs

Dennis finished Sunday's 126-118 double-overtime victory over Cleveland with 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals across 29 minutes.

Dennis set multiple career highs Sunday with the Pacers resting multiple players in the regular-season finale. Dennis has been used sparingly as a rookie, appearing in 11 total games with 2.7 points, 1.3 assists, 1.1 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.5 three-pointers in 6.4 minutes. He's unlikely to crack the playoff rotation for Indiana.