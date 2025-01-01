RayJ Dennis News: Signs two-way deal

Dennis agreed to a two-way contract with the Pacers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Dennis averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game with the G League's San Diego Clippers, which drew the attention of the Pacers brass, who inked him to a two-way deal. The 23-year-old will add some depth and insurance to the backcourt in Indiana, as he can make an impact on both ends of the floor. Tristen Newton was waived to open up a two-way spot for Dennis.