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RayJ Dennis News: Strong offensive effort in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:15am

Dennis totaled 29 points (11-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Monday's 117-114 G League win over the Wisconsin Herd.

Dennis led his team in points and assists Monday while tying his most three-pointers in his last 11 G League contests. He's in good form with at least 20 points in each of his last five starts for College Park. However, he's rarely considered in Atlanta's rotation despite serving under a two-way contract.

RayJ Dennis
Atlanta Hawks
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