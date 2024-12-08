RayJ Dennis News: Struggles shooting from deep
Dennis played 26 minutes Saturday during San Diego's 119-111 loss versus South Bay and logged 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists, and a steal.
Dennis led the team in assists and finished third in points scored but struggled shooting from deep as he converted on just 20.0 percent of his three-point attempts. His four turnovers were also tied with Nate Darling for the most on the team.
RayJ Dennis
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now