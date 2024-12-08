Fantasy Basketball
RayJ Dennis News: Struggles shooting from deep

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Dennis played 26 minutes Saturday during San Diego's 119-111 loss versus South Bay and logged 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, five assists, and a steal.

Dennis led the team in assists and finished third in points scored but struggled shooting from deep as he converted on just 20.0 percent of his three-point attempts. His four turnovers were also tied with Nate Darling for the most on the team.

