RayJ Dennis headshot

RayJ Dennis News: Tacks on 33 points in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 1:44pm

Dennis recorded 33 points (12-28 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and one block across 40 minutes Thursday during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 114-97 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Dennis led his team in points, assists and steals, notching his second double-double in his last three appearances. The two-way guard logged eight minutes for the Pacers on Monday but hasn't been able to carve out a consistent role, so he'll continue to see opportunities to develop in the G League down the stretch of the regular season.

