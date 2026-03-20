RayJ Dennis News: Tallies 27 points in G League win

Dennis posted 27 points (9-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 35 minutes in Thursday's 128-121 G League win over the Westchester Knicks.

Dennis ended with a team-high scoring total and came close to a double-double with the third-most assists in Thursday's game. The two-way guard has recorded a total of eight minutes in NBA action in 2026, finding much more success in the G League, where he's leading the Skyhawks with averages of 23.6 points, 10.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game over the regular season.