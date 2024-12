Dennis posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 4Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 134-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

Dennis continues to be a consistent scoring threat for San Diego. The 23-year-old averages 16.7 points and 6.2 assists per game for the G League Clippers this season.