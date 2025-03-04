RayJ Dennis News: Teases triple-double in G League

Dennis finished with 27 points (12-22 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during the G League Indiana Mad Ants' 114-109 loss to the Long Island Nets on Tuesday.

Dennis flirted with what would've been his first triple-double in the G League in 2024-25, and he filled the box score while leading the team in assists. The 23-year-old undrafted rookie continues to shoulder a heavy workload with the Mad Ants, playing at least 40 minutes in nine of his last 12 appearances. Dennis should continue to get plenty of reps in the G League going forward, but the two-way player has logged a mere 2.2 minutes per game over seven contests with the Pacers this year.