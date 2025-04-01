RayJ Dennis News: Top distributor in double-double

Dennis finished with 25 points (6-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 40 minutes in Tuesday's 120-110 win over Greensboro in the G League quarterfinals.

Dennis shined offensively in Tuesday's postseason contest, leading all Mad Ants players in assists while finishing second on the team in scoring and assists in a well-rounded showcase. Dennis has appeared in 19 G League contests this season, averaging 22.5 points, 9.1 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.