RayJ Dennis News: Transferred to NBA

Dennis was transferred to the Hawks from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday.

The transaction is a sign that Atlanta may be planning to be without Dyson Daniels (toe) for Thursday's matchup versus the Nets. Dennis has averaged 4.3 points, 2.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 11.8 minutes per tilt through 15 NBA games this season between the Pacers, Clippers and Hawks.