RayJ Dennis News: Triple-doubles in win
Dennis recorded 20 points (4-20 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 15 assists, 12 rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 127-126 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.
Despite a poor shooting night, Dennis scored at least 20 points for the sixth time in eight appearances. He also notched at least 15 assists for the first time since Feb. 7 and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds en route to his second triple-double of the campaign.
