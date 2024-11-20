Reece Beekman Injury: Sidelined in G League with ankle injury

Beekman was inactive Wednesday for the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 108-98 loss to the Stockton Kings due to an ankle injury.

The two-way player has made two appearances for the Warriors' G League affiliate so far this season, averaging 22.0 points, 6.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 31.1. It's unclear when Beekman may be able to return to action either in the G League or at the NBA level.