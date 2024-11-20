Reece Beekman Injury: Sidelined with ankle injury

Beekman was inactive for Wednesday's 108-98 G League loss to the Stockton Kings due to an ankle injury.

Beekman was also unavailable for last Friday's win over the South Bay Lakers due to the issue, with his next chance to return for Santa Cruz arriving in this Friday's tilt with the Salt Lake City Stars. Through two appearances with the G League Warriors in 2024-25, the 23-year-old Virginia product has totaled 44 points, 13 rebounds, 13 assists and three steals.