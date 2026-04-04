Reece Beekman News: Adds 26 points in G League
Beekman recorded 26 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 36 minutes Friday during the G League Osceola Magic's 123-116 win over the Motor City Cruise.
Beekman stepped up in a playoff victory, and he needed only 11 attempts from the field to end the day with 26 points. He's also been a force as a facilitator in two postseason appearances by racking up 20 total assists.
Reece Beekman
Free Agent
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