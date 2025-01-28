Fantasy Basketball
Reece Beekman

Reece Beekman News: Back in rotation Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Beekman finished Monday's 110-96 loss to the Kings with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 12 minutes.

Beekman was back in the rotation, continuing a recent pattern not dissimilar to his teammates. The Nets are chopping and changing their rotation on a nightly basis, making it hard to know who will be playing and how much they will be playing. Unless we see a change in their mentality, Beekman is likely to remain on the fringes of the rotation until further notice.

