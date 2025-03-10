Reece Beekman News: Back in rotation Monday

Beekman logged three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound over nine minutes during Monday's 111-108 win over the Lakers.

Beekman was back in the rotation, albeit for just nine minutes. After playing a somewhat consistent role through the months of January and February, this was just the second time Beekman has suited up since the calendar flipped to March. In 28 games played this season, Beekman is averaging just 2.0 points and 1.2 assists.