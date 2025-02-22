Reece Beekman News: Double-doubles in G League

Beekman recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five steals, two rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 137-114 win over the Osceola Magic.

Beekman led the Long Island Nets in points and steals while tying Drew Timme with a team-high 11 assists. As a two-way player, Beekman has spent most of his time in the NBA this season, with Friday's outing being his first appearance for Long Island in 2024-25.