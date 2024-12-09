Reece Beekman News: Drops 24 points in G League victory

Beekman finished with 24 points (9-15 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 29 minutes Saturday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 126-109 win over the Rip City Remix.

Beekman posted a team-high 24 points and had yet another strong game as a passer, as he's dished out seven or more dimes in four straight appearances. The 23-year-old is averaging 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.6 steals through eight games.