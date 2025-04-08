Fantasy Basketball
Reece Beekman headshot

Reece Beekman News: Game-high 10 dimes in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Beekman ended with zero points (0-3 FG), four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-114 win over the Pelicans.

Although Beekman was held scoreless Tuesday, he was able to dish out a game-high 10 assists while playing a passive role on offense. With Nets missing several key contributors, it wouldn't be surprising to see Beekman remain in the starting lineup during the final week of the season. Beekman has registered at least five assists, four rebounds and three steals in both of his starting appearances thus far.

Reece Beekman
Brooklyn Nets
