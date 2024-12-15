Fantasy Basketball
Reece Beekman headshot

Reece Beekman News: Headed to Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 9:21am

The Warriors traded Beekman to the Nets on Sunday, along with Dennis Schroder and a second-round pick, in exchange for De'Anthony Melton (knee) and three second-round picks.

Beekman wasn't mentioned in the initial trade reports but will ultimately take Yongxi Cui's (knee) spot on the roster. Beekman has made two NBA appearances during his rookie season, totaling only four minutes. However, there may be more playing time available in Brooklyn, especially if the Nets remain active in the trade market.

