Reece Beekman News: Logs 22 minutes Tuesday
Beekman amassed two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 99-97 win over the Rockets.
Beekman played at least 20 minutes for the second time in his past four games. However, he has also been a DNP-CD in two of the past five games, as the Nets continue to shuffle their rotation on a nightly basis. While he could step into a consistent role at some point, Beekman is likely to remain on the fringe of the rotation, at least for the foreseeable future.
