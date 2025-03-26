Reece Beekman News: Logs double-double in G League

Beekman tallied 17 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and two blocks in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 127-122 G League win over the Raptors 905.

Beekman double-doubled for the third time in 14 G League appearances in 2024-25, also reaching double figures in scoring for the 13th time this year. The former Virginia standout has played five G League games since joining the Long Island Nets, averaging 15.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.4 minutes while shooting 43.5 percent from deep.