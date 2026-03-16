Reece Beekman News: Logs triple-double in win

Beekman produced 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals during 35 minutes in Sunday's 126-107 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Beekman made a variety of contributions against Long Island, leading to his first triple-double over 42 games played this campaign. The guard is now averaging 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest, with the latter two of those numbers ranking as the second-best records on the squad.