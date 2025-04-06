Fantasy Basketball
Reece Beekman headshot

Reece Beekman News: Making first career start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 12:35pm

Beekman will start Sunday's game against the Raptors, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Beekman has been a consistent part of Brooklyn's rotation but played 18 minutes against the Timberwolves on Thursday, posting two points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals. With the Nets shorthanded once again, including an absence to D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Beekman will draw his first career start and should handle a sizable role against the Raptors, who'll also be without multiple starters.

