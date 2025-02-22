Reece Beekman News: Posts double-double in G League

Beekman recorded 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, five steals, two rebounds and one block in 33 minutes Friday in the G League Long Island Nets' 137-114 win over the Osceola Magic.

The two-way player made his Long Island debut Friday, after his first 20 appearances with Brooklyn had come at the NBA level upon being traded to the organization from Golden State on Dec. 15. Beekman is eligible to be active in just 20 more games at the NBA level this season, so the Nets could be judicious with his usage and send him to Long Island with more regularity moving forward.