Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reece Beekman headshot

Reece Beekman News: Rare appearance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Beekman finished with one point (1-2 FT) and one assist across four minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 loss to the Raptors.

Beekman moved back into the rotation, logging fewer than five minutes for the fourth time in six games since joining the Nets. Moved as part of the Dennis Schroder deal, Beekman has remained on the fringe of the rotation, despite the change of location. At this point, there is no reason to think that his role will increase any time soon.

Reece Beekman
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now