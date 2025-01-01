Reece Beekman News: Rare appearance in loss

Beekman finished with one point (1-2 FT) and one assist across four minutes during Wednesday's 130-113 loss to the Raptors.

Beekman moved back into the rotation, logging fewer than five minutes for the fourth time in six games since joining the Nets. Moved as part of the Dennis Schroder deal, Beekman has remained on the fringe of the rotation, despite the change of location. At this point, there is no reason to think that his role will increase any time soon.