Reece Beekman News: Team-high 25 points in G League

Beekman registered 25 points (11-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and five steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 115-108 G League win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

Beekman set season highs in made field goals, points and steals. It was a solid bounce-back outing from deep, as Beekman started the season 2-for-10 from three-point range over his first four G League appearances.