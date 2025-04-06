Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Reece Beekman headshot

Reece Beekman News: Two-way performance in first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:03pm

Beekman contributed 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to Toronto.

Beekman got his first career start Sunday with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) out and Brooklyn shorthanded, lifting the Nets on both ends of the floor while leading all players in scoring, assists and steals in a losing effort. Beekman's points were a season-high figure, and he also matched season-best marks in rebounds, assists and steals.

Reece Beekman
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now