Reece Beekman News: Two-way performance in first start

Beekman contributed 14 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 loss to Toronto.

Beekman got his first career start Sunday with D'Angelo Russell (ankle) out and Brooklyn shorthanded, lifting the Nets on both ends of the floor while leading all players in scoring, assists and steals in a losing effort. Beekman's points were a season-high figure, and he also matched season-best marks in rebounds, assists and steals.