Reed Sheppard Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Sheppard (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Sheppard is in the final stages of the recovery process from a fractured right thumb, and the questionable tag suggests he might have an outside shot at returning to action before the initial timeline of four weeks. The rookie isn't expected to have a big role in the rotation once he's deemed ready to return, though, so he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy appeal in the near future.