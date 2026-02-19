Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Adds 13 points off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 7:38pm

Sheppard amassed 13 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 105-101 win over Charlotte.

Sheppard was the only bench player to finish the night in double figures, though he struggled to find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc. He looked like he was turning the corner after shooting 9-for-16 from three in his last two games before the All-Star break, but he was unable to build off his recent success. Despite his shooting woes, Sheppard has seen a slight uptick in playing time of late, averaging 27.8 minutes per game over his last four outings after logging 24.5 minutes per matchup in his first 50 regular-season appearances of the campaign.

