Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Sheppard is available for Sunday's game against the Suns, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Head coach Ime Udoka initially stated Sheppard would not be available for Sunday's contest, but it has now been made clear that the third overall pick will be active. Sheppard doesn't figure to see a sizable role in his return, considering his minimal role before injury and the amount of time he has been sidelined.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
