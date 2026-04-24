Reed Sheppard News: Back in starting lineup Friday

Sheppard ended with 17 points (6-21 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three steals in 46 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sheppard moved back into the starting lineup after Kevin Durant was earlier ruled out with an ankle injury. While it was a much-improved performance by Sheppard, it ultimately wasn't enough, with Houston losing in overtime. The two teams will meet again in Game 4 on Sunday, when the Rockets will look to force a Game 5 back in Los Angeles.