Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Back to bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sheppard is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Magic on Thursday,.

Sheppard was moved into the Rockets' starting lineup for Wednesday's 128-97 win over the Kings, and he put together a strong stat line with 28 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block and seven three-pointers over 32 minutes. However, the second-year pro will revert to a bench role for the second leg of Houston's back-to-back set due to the return of Amen Thompson, the latter of whom will join Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith in the starting five.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 25
Rotowire Staff
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
NBA
NBA Fantasy Schedule Analysis: Teams with Most Games & Easiest Schedules Left
Author Image
Dan Bruno
10 days ago