Sheppard ended with one assist in three minutes during Monday's 106-101 victory over the Spurs.

Sheppard played a season-low three minutes, continuing his disappointing start to the campaign. Despite the upside, Sheppard is simply too buried on the depth chart to have any chance at putting up viable fantasy value. Unless we see a shift in how the Rockets are running their rotations, Sheppard is best left on waivers in all competitive leagues.