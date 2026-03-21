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Reed Sheppard News: Career-high 14 assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sheppard closed with 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, 14 assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 123-122 victory over the Heat.

Sheppard delivered a stellar performance on both ends of the floor, including a career-high 14 assists. Now seemingly a member of the starting lineup, the hope is that with less pressure on him to prove himself, his talent will rise to the surface. In four appearances over the past week, Sheppard has been a top 30 player, averaging 14.8 points, 6.0 assists, 2.5 steals and 3.3 three-pointers in 30.0 minutes per game.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
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