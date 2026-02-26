Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Catches fire in third quarter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sheppard registered 20 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks over 31 minutes during the Rockets' 113-108 win over the Magic on Thursday.

Sheppard was moved back to a bench role for Thursday's contest after starting in Tuesday's win over the Kings, when he led the Rockets with 28 points. His removal from the starting lineup didn't impact his play, and he played a key role in the Rockets' comeback victory, with 17 of his 20 points coming in the second half (including 11 points in the third frame to power Houston's 21-0 run). It was Sheppard's eighth 20-plus point game of the season -- two of which have come in as many games -- and he has connected on 49.2 percent of his three-point attempts over his last eight outings while averaging 16.9 points, 3.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 3.8 threes, 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks over 27.3 minutes over that span. Jabari Smith suffered a right ankle injury late in the fourth quarter, so Sheppard could take on an expanded role against the Heat on Saturday if the former is unable to play.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
