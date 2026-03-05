Reed Sheppard News: Coming off bench Thursday
Sheppard is not in the Rockets' starting lineup against the Warriors on Thursday, Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sheppard has started in each of the Rockets' last two games and is coming off a dominant double-double performance against the Wizards on Monday, when he also logged six steals. He'll revert to a bench role for Thursday's contest due to the return of Jabari Smith (ankle).
