Reed Sheppard News: Coming off bench Tuesday
Sheppard is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Tari Eason is instead getting the starting nod against the Knicks for matchup-related reasons. Sheppard's minutes should remain mostly unaffected by the move to the bench, as he's averaging 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals in 29.4 minutes per contest in his last six games as a reserve.
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