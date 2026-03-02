Reed Sheppard News: Dominates on both ends
Sheppard finished Monday's 123-118 victory over Washington with 19 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and six steals over 42 minutes.
Sheppard was a menace on the defensive end, while also contributing heavily on offense. He closed by recording his first double-double of the season, continuing what has been a strong run over the past week. In four appearances during that time, he has averaged 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 3.8 combined steals and blocks, making him a first-round asset. The impending return of Jabari Smith (ankle) could bring all of this to a grinding halt; however, managers would be wise to hold Sheppard, just in case he has, in fact, turned the corner.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 264 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, February 255 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 255 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 255 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 187 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Reed Sheppard See More