Reed Sheppard headshot

Reed Sheppard News: Dominates on both ends

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 8:21pm

Sheppard finished Monday's 123-118 victory over Washington with 19 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and six steals over 42 minutes.

Sheppard was a menace on the defensive end, while also contributing heavily on offense. He closed by recording his first double-double of the season, continuing what has been a strong run over the past week. In four appearances during that time, he has averaged 20.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 5.0 three-pointers and 3.8 combined steals and blocks, making him a first-round asset. The impending return of Jabari Smith (ankle) could bring all of this to a grinding halt; however, managers would be wise to hold Sheppard, just in case he has, in fact, turned the corner.

Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets
