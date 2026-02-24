Reed Sheppard News: Drains five threes against Jazz
Sheppard posted 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-9 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-105 victory over Utah.
It was another big night from downtown for the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Sheppard has sunk at least one three-pointer in all nine of Houston's games in February and drained four or more in three of the last five, averaging 12.7 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.4 steals in 24.7 minutes a contest
